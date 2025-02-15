BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BGSF Stock Up 1.4 %

BGSF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $56.20 million, a PE ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.55. BGSF has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BGSF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in BGSF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

