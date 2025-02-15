Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Purchases £2,615.80 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Littley acquired 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,615.80 ($3,292.39).
Eurocell Trading Up 2.1 %
ECEL stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.86) on Friday. Eurocell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 191 ($2.40). The firm has a market cap of £150.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.
