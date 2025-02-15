Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Purchases £2,615.80 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Littley acquired 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,615.80 ($3,292.39).

Eurocell Trading Up 2.1 %

ECEL stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.86) on Friday. Eurocell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 191 ($2.40). The firm has a market cap of £150.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

