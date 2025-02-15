Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Board

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DBD opened at $46.60 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 358.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.