V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enzi Wealth grew its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $924.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,045.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

