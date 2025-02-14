408 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $535.90 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $521.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.08.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

