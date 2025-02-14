PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,702,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $410,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

