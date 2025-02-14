Nova R Wealth Inc. Invests $200,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $560.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

