SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. SMC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 20.75%.

OTCMKTS SMCAY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.72. 465,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. SMC has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

