Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), Zacks reports.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Stock Down 2.4 %
FMST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.32.
About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology
