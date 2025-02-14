Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $415.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

