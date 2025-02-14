First Merchants Corp Sells 425 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.88 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.