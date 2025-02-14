Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,731. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

