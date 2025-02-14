Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,477 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $286,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $649.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $602.89 and its 200 day moving average is $550.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $375.77 and a 52-week high of $663.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

