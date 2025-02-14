William Blair Forecasts S&P Global’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $542.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $542.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,725,084,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

