Arcus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $45.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

