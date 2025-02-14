Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $531.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

