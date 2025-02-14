Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Armlogi had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Armlogi Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTOC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 150,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,329. Armlogi has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Armlogi Company Profile

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

