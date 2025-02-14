National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$145.00 at UBS Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$139.40.

TSE NA traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$128.06. The firm has a market cap of C$49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$102.40 and a 52 week high of C$141.15.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Also, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total value of C$52,984.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

