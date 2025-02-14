Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$95.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.10.

TSE SLF traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,957. The stock has a market cap of C$44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$64.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

