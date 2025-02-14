Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$95.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.
SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.10.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.