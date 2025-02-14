CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$19,150,000.00. Also, Director Eric Shahinian bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.35 per share, with a total value of C$213,433.29. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
