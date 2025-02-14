UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.
BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$134.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.92.
In related news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
