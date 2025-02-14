Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the January 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capstone Companies Price Performance

Capstone Companies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 151,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,396. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

