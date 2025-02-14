Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in January

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Gratomic Trading Down 11.4 %
Gratomic stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 102,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Gratomic Company Profile
