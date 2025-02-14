Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in January

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Gratomic Trading Down 11.4 %

Gratomic stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 102,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Gratomic alerts:

Gratomic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.