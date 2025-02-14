Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Bodycote Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $7.67 on Friday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.
About Bodycote
