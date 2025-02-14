Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $270.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

