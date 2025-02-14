CFC Planning Co LLC Buys Shares of 2,534 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $560.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.76. The firm has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.