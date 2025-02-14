CFC Planning Co LLC Buys Shares of 2,534 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $560.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.76. The firm has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

