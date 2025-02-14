Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ FMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 16,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,875. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

