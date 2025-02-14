Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. 547,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.58. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLK. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

