Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 159,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Intel accounts for 2.9% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Intel Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

