Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $267.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

