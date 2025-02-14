Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 14th (ABEO, ABNB, AFL, AMC, BAM, BFAM, BLIN, BRX, CARR, CM)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 14th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $153.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $143.00 price target on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was upgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Westpark Capital currently has $4.62 price target on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $182.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $173.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $129.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Pivotal Research currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $167.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the stock.

