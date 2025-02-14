Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Up 875.0% in January

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHPS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

