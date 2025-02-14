Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Rises By 700.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Japan Airport Terminal Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JTTRY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.
Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Airport Terminal
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.