Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Rises By 700.0%

Feb 14th, 2025

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JTTRY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

