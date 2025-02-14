Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Expands By 985.1%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 985.1% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 36Kr in a report on Saturday, February 1st.
36Kr Price Performance
About 36Kr
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.
