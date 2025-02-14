Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Expands By 985.1%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 985.1% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 36Kr in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get 36Kr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRKR

36Kr Price Performance

About 36Kr

Shares of 36Kr stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 77,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Free Report)

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.