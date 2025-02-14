Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 612.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 29.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 167,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.