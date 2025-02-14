The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,462 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 3.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $997,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $299.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

