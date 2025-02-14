Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $388.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

