Campbell Wealth Management Has $3.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

