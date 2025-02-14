Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $61,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 400,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 219,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,672,000 after purchasing an additional 189,622 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 710,500 shares of company stock worth $67,684,956. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.6 %

GILD opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,177.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.