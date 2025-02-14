Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 222,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1,225.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

