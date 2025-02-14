Gifto Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.11 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $6.11 million and $22,392.21 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,695.34 or 0.98878425 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97,165.04 or 0.98341703 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Gifto Token Profile
Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 2,240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,000,000 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gifto
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.
