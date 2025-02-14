NEAR Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $192.36 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00003636 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.25 billion and approximately $192.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00027449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,235,355,233 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,369,847 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,235,263,549 with 1,184,254,864 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.40652275 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 491 active market(s) with $165,156,954.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

