Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.77 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $324.86 million and $20.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.65 or 0.02811289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00027449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00010443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.04395682 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $24,657,140.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

