Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Reddit (RDDT)

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $197.00.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Reddit was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

1/22/2025 – Reddit was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $112.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $99.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2024 – Reddit had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2024 – Reddit is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE RDDT traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,746,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91.

Get Reddit Inc alerts:

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total transaction of $2,827,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,083,012.24. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total transaction of $920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,655.80. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,357 shares of company stock worth $39,357,388 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.