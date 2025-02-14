Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $561.86 and last traded at $561.39, with a volume of 649939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $560.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.85 and its 200-day moving average is $532.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 189,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

