Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

