TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

