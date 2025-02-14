Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Issues Earnings Results

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inno had a negative return on equity of 85.89% and a negative net margin of 363.07%.
Inno Price Performance
Shares of INHD remained flat at $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inno has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.
Inno Company Profile
