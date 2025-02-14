NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of LON NWG traded down GBX 8.90 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 428.10 ($5.38). 27,254,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,686,438. The company has a market capitalization of £34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 455.44 ($5.72). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 376.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £2,092,284.32 ($2,629,488.90). Also, insider Stuart Lewis bought 774 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,072.78 ($3,861.73). 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 381.25 ($4.79).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

