Values Added Financial LLC Buys 48 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $827,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,007.90. This trade represents a 43.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $106,366.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,233.98. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,478 shares of company stock worth $1,617,241. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $310.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.27 and a twelve month high of $311.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

